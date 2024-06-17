Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Update

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $8,923,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 23.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 9.8% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Wallbox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WBX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

