Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.41 and last traded at $66.82. Approximately 2,116,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,114,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Get Walmart alerts:

Specifically, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 242.5% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 202.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 207.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.