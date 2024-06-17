Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Wanchain alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,058,671 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.