Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 2.8%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $65.90. 66,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 754,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.