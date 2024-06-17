Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $203.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

