Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 3.4%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.42. 365,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,334,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $207,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $207,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,339 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $210,457.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,403.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after buying an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.