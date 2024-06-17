Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Short Interest Update

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,679,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 81,560,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Weimob Stock Performance
Weimob stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Weimob has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
About Weimob
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weimob
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Weimob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weimob and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.