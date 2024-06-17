Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Short Interest Update

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,679,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 81,560,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Weimob Stock Performance

Weimob stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Weimob has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

About Weimob

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing software as a service products; customized software; customization services; applications developed by third-party vendors on the WOS; and other software related services; as well as ERP solutions, including WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others.

