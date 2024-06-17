Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 10,577,240 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,242,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,577,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,464,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Welltower by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after acquiring an additional 87,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

WELL stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

