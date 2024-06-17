Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,375,658 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,363,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,375,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.45% of Humana worth $2,455,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $358.93 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

