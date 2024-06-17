Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 1,979.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

