WhiteCoin Price Down 23.9% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $214,969.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00117404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008672 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.