WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.27. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

