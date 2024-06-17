Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) versus Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Critical Review

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and Lattice Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $921.90 million 3.71 -$329.90 million ($6.46) -4.20 Lattice Semiconductor $737.15 million 11.24 $259.06 million $1.56 38.60

Profitability

Lattice Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Wolfspeed and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -96.12% -27.37% -4.78% Lattice Semiconductor 31.42% 28.61% 23.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 9 4 0 2.21 Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 9 0 2.82

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus target price of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 33.65%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $82.09, indicating a potential upside of 36.32%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Wolfspeed on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.