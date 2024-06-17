Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 406219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $848.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 138.20% and a negative net margin of 1,005.23%. Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

See Also

