Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $11.27

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $12.34. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 415,563 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 23.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $666.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

