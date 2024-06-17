Zacks Research Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

NYSE DY opened at $176.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

