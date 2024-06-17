Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($5.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.38) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

NBR stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $141.47. The company has a market capitalization of $651.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

