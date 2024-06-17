Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Down 3.2 %

BKU stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

