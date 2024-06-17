Zacks Research Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.
FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2 %
FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
FirstEnergy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after buying an additional 515,458 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
