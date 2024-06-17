Zacks Research Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on FE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after buying an additional 515,458 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

