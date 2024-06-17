Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ZBH traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $106.78. 360,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,217. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zimmer Biomet
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.