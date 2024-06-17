Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,001,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $475,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $106.78. 360,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,217. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

