Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after purchasing an additional 536,477 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 747,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,316. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

