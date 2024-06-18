1,019 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,912,000 after acquiring an additional 536,477 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

