134 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $223.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,470 shares of company stock valued at $172,557,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

