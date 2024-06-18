1,363,589 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,363,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in NIO by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

