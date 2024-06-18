143,466 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 143,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

