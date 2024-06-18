1,458 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,458 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

