1,659 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,659 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.80. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,803 shares of company stock valued at $86,110,620. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

