1,771 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by VanderPol Investments L.L.C.

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,771 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $448.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $450.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

