1,800 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $395.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Get Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.