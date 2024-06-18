204 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.89 and a 200-day moving average of $227.47. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

