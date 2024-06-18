27,627 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

