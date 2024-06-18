279 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.47.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

