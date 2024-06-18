2,799 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 290,812 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

