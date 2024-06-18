28,028 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.34 and a 200 day moving average of $199.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

