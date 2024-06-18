281 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 151.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

