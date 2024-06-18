3,003 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after buying an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,466,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.



The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

