364 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

