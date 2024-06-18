379 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,408,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,422,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.