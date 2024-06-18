38,720 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,907,000 after buying an additional 144,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

