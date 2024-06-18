4,230 Shares in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE MGA opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

