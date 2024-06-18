426 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Down 1.2 %

NGG stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

