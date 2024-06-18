426 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 834,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

PSX stock opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.07. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

