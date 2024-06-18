438 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

