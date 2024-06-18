4,859 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after buying an additional 1,420,763 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,163,000 after buying an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

