49,563 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,563 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,637,000. Microsoft makes up about 8.9% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 737,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $220,121,000 after acquiring an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $448.37 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $450.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.31.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

