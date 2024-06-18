5,856 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

