67 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $597.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.34 and its 200 day moving average is $516.61. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $598.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

