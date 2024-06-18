810,560 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 810,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Rivian Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.00. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

