890 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 890 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,002 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE NEP opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.