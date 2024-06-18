9,993 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

